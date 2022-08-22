0
Meet Hicham Zerouali: The only player who wore jersey number 0 in football

Hicham Zerouali The late Hicham Zerouali

Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Ever wondered if a professional footballer actually wore the number 0 for a professional match?

Do you the player who holds the enviable record of being the only footballer to wear the jersey number 0?

Moroccan Hicham Zerouali is the guy you probably might not hear about. He was nicknamed ‘Zero’ and played for Scottish club Aberdeen during the 2000s. He joined the club for a fee of £450,000 and made a special request about the jersey number he wanted.

There were different options for Zerouali to choose from but he opted for jersey number 0.

The Moroccan became a fan's favourite and people loved his jersey number which was symbolic of his name.

Zerouali played a whole season with the jersey number 0 in the Scottish League in his first season.

The English and Scottish FA later banned the use of squad number 0 after Zerouali and the jersey number has not been used to date.

The forward made 40 appearances for Aberdeen and scored 11 goals. At the international level, Zerouali made 7 appearances for the Moroccan national team, scoring 3 goals.

Unfortunately, the player died on December 5, 2014, after he was involved in a fatal motor accident in Rabat, Morocco. Zerouali died at the age of 27 with one child.

