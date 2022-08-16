6
Meet Jayden and Jordan: Tony Yeboah's talented twins who play for Fulham Academy

Described by many as the greatest Ghanaian striker to have played in the major European leagues, Anthony Yeboah's twin sons have also taken the path of their father as they chase a career in football.

Anthony Yeboah is still the only Ghanaian striker who won a top scorer's award in a major league in Europe since the inception of the game.

His popularity despite his achievements has dwindled in Ghana football as compared to his former teammate Abedi Pele whose name is constantly being mentioned before his three sons (Rahim, Andre, and Jordan Ayew) who are playing football actively.

However, it sees the name Yeboah will resurface in the next five or more years as two of his sons have been drafted into the Fulham Academy.

Jayden and Jordan Yeboah who described themselves as good dribblers of the ball told Dan Kweku Yeboah that Messi and their father, Anthony Yeboah are their idols hence the decision to pursue a career in football.

Jayden, who is developing his game as a right back and a winger sees himself playing for some of the top teams in England namely Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City in the next five years.

Jordan on the other hand wants to excel with his boyhood club Fulham before he will look elsewhere as he continues to develop his game as a striker like his father and a right winger.

He stated that his only goal is to make his senior debut with the club and excel but he has no plans of leaving the Cottages.

On whether they will play for Ghana or England, Jayden without hesitation stated that he would love to play for the Black Stars while Jordan was not ready to choose as he left the door open.

