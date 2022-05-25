Meet John Mahama's son who is a professional footballer

Sharaf Mahama is the son of former President, John Dramani Mahama

Children of successful people are mostly groomed to take over from their parents and while grow to chart the same path as their parents, others chart completely new paths and explore other avenues of life which their parents never dared to.



Many politicians prepare their children to take over from them and the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings are examples of the political legacies in Ghana.



However, some off-springs of Ghanaian leaders have taken different professions with Sharaf Mahama, son of John Mahama being one of them.



Today, we profile the third son of John Dramani Mahama who has taken a different path from that of his dad.



Sharaf Mahama is a professional footballer and caught the attention of the sports media in Ghana when he featured in the testimonial match of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah in 2015 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Born on September 21, 1998, the 24-year-old striker started his professional footballing career for Belgium club Tempo Overijse in 2017.



Before that, he had played for the youth team of KV Mechelen and Royal Charleroi SC, all in Belgium.



Sharaf Mahama is currently a free agent after he was released by Rostocker Football Club in July 2021.



According to transfermarket, Sharaf Mahama has scored just a goal in his career as a centre-forward in 304 minutes.



