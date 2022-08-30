Meet John Mensah, first Ghanaian to play for Afena-Gyan's new club Cremonese

Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has become the second Ghanaian to have signed for Italian Serie A side US Cremonese.

Felix Afena-Gyan joined the Serie A newcomers for a reported fee of €8 million from giants AS Roma to end his stay at the Stadium Olympico.



Former Black Stars captain, John Mensah was the first Ghanaian to play for US Cremonese at the Stadio Giovanni Zini 17 years ago.



Born in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on November 29, 1982, John Mensah joined US Cremonese in the summer of 2005 on loan from Chievo Verona after an unsuccessful stint with Modena the previous year.



Mensah was not a big hit at the Stadio Giovanni Zini after making only 14 appearances in the 2005/2006 season but was able to secure a big move to Stade Rennes due to his performance in the World Cup in Germany.



He didn't look back after Cremonese as he played for Stade Rennes, Olympique Lyonnais, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.



John Mensah made 217 appearances and scored 7 in his 16 years club career scored and his highest tally came in the 2001-2002 season when he played for Genoa on loan from Bellinzona.

In the Black Stars, John Mensah made 86 appearances and scored 3 while playing in both the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and the 2010 edition hosted by South Africa.





JE/KPE