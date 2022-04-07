Meet Mohammed Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title

Osei Kofi and Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu is yet to play for the Black Stars after his rise to prominence in English Premier League.

The 22-year-old has turned down the Ghana FA on multiple occasions failing to continue the legacy left behind by his grandfather, Mohammed Salisu.



It is no surprise that the Saint Mary's centre half was named after his grandfather. Both are tall, left-footed, and are incredibly good at football.



The difference between the two is that Salisu(Junior) did not play for any top division club in Ghana and also plied his trade abroad. Again one is a centre back and the other is a winger.



Here is what you need to know about Mohammed Salisu, the former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars player



Mohammed Salisu(Senior) was a highly rated player who played for the most successful club in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko, and the Black Stars.

He started his Youth career at Great Ashantis before joining Asante Kotoko, where he spent all his professional career.



Salisu was a left-winger that his playmates describe as one of the silkiest players they played with. Swift, fast and strong on the wings.



Reverend Osei Kofi who played with him at Asante Kotoko narrated how Salisu used socks colours to identify his players when he is in possession.



"Salisu is a left-footed player. When he is on the ball, he doesn't raise his head so I asked him how he identifies his players and he said he uses the socks. He knows the colour of Kotoko socks is red so any other colour means it's not a Kotoko player. And he is able to give accurate passes while his head is down. So we all adopted that. When he has the ball unless he releases it, that was what was marvellous to me. He has speed, he has control, and doesn't change his style of play whether Kotoko or Black Stars," he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Osei Kofi further told a story of how Salisu was a huge benefit to his mother's Kerosene business due to his talent.

"When I went to Kotoko I heard a story about him. He joined Kotoko from great Ashantis, he was a Kerosene seller. So when Great Ashantis needed him to play a match, his mother fill many bottles of kerosene for him to go sell. So if Great Ashantis needed him, they had to buy all the kerosene before he will be allowed to go and play. So her mother started benefitting from him while he was in school. He was a senior when I met him at Kotoko and he was highly regarded not only at Kotoko but also on the national team, I met him there.



"He played at the number 11 position for long before he went on retirement."



According to Osei Kofi, he won six trophies playing alongside Mohammed Salisu.



Black Stars days



Salisu cannot be left out when talking about the pacesetters at the Black Stars and the group who first decorated the country's cabinet with continental trophies with regard to national team football.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad who won and defended Ghana's first African up of Nations trophy in 1963.



Salisu has passed on



Unfortunately, Mohammed Salisu has passed on, and at the moment the no information regarding his death.



Credit: Albert Twum Boafo and Reverend Osei Kofi