Meet Ofei Dodoo, the first Hearts of Oak player to score a brace against Kotoko in Super Clash

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ofei Dodoo

The rivalry between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko dates back to the colonial era in the early 1950s but the two giants faced off in the Ghana Premier League in 1958.



Despite the two teams meeting on several occasions before Ghana's independence in 1957, their game in the maiden edition of the league in 1958 is considered the first official Ghana Premier League game between them.



This was because the 1957 Independence Ghana Premier League was abandoned after the clubs in Ashanti Region namely Asante Kotoko, Kumasi Cornerstone, Kumasi Dynamos, Kumasi Evergreen, and Great Ashanti boycotted all national programmes.



The maiden edition of the Ghana Premier League commenced on July 6, 1958, but the first Super Clash was played on August 24, 1958, and Ofei Dodoo made history as the Phobians won the game.



Ofei Dodoo scored a brace in the game that happened 4-3 in favour of Accra Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko.

Charles Kumi Gyamfi and Nii Dowuona were the other scorers for the Phobians while Kwame Adarkwa, Wilberforce Mfum and Fred Akuffo scored for Asante Kotoko.



Ofei Dodoo was also part of the Black Stars team that won Ghana's mmadieen Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1963.



He and Charles Odametey were the first two players selected by Ohene Gyan from Accra Hearts of Oak to join the Real Republicans and was part of the 1964 Olympics team in Tokyo.



Author: Joel Eshun