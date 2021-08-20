Meet Seidu Suraj, the Hearts of Oak new boy for the CAF Champions League

Hearts of Oak player, Seidu Suraj

Following the announcement of their squad list for next season’s CAF Champions League campaign, many have been asking of an unknown name in the Hearts of Oak list, Seidu Suraj.

The name looked strange and unfamiliar to many, but to a few, he’s an established youngster whose inclusion in the squad promises results for the Phobians.



Born in Lashibi, near Tema, Suraj started his playing career at the tender age of 9 with Arsenal Babies.



He continued his football career with West Africa Football Academy from U10 and grew through the ranks to their U17 side.



Following a series of tournaments in Europe, Suraj became the object of interest for several European clubs, including Red Bull Salzburg, Genk, Anderlecht and Ligue 1 side Nice.



Upon turning 18, Suraj departed the shores of Ghana to start a new life with Zulte Waregem in Belgium but was unfortunately greeted with the outbreak of COVID-19.



The desired stay in Belgium was shortened due to the outbreak of the deadly virus bringing football to a forced halt.

Suraj returned to Ghana to restart his career after his stay with WAFA had ended, and he joined Tema United.



The talented youngster was loaned by Tema United to Phar Rangers, who were then playing in the Division One League.



He played for the Gye Nyame Boys until they withdrew from the league, and he reverted to Tema United.



The wonderful attacking midfielder has been described as a player with incredible quality who will add a lot to the Hearts of Oak set-up.



He is one of the players the Phobians have registered for the CAF Champions League and is expected to dazzle the fans with his incredible talent.



Suraj becomes the 3rd player from WAFA to join the Phobians after Caleb Amakwaah and Enock Aubonteng.