3
Menu
Sports

Meet South Sudan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper who has been trending on social media

Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio FprKVcQXoAAeBs0.jfif South Sudan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper, Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Sudan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper, Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio has gotten the internet buzzing after helping his country record their first-ever win in a CAF tournament.

Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio is not in the top trends because of his performance but rather because of his age as some tweeps reckon he looks way older than his age.

According to records, Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio was born in 2004 which makes him 18 years old.

Simon Sabio who is participating in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is one of the talented players at the tournament.

The teenage goalkeeper was in the post to help South Sudan record their first-ever win at the tournament.

Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio inspired the Bright Stars of South Sudan to beat the Central African Republic 1-0 in their Group B encounter.

The 18-year-old was instrumental for South Sudan as he made a couple of saves to ensure that his side keeps a clean sheet.

He was awarded the Man of The Match award for his top performance in the game.

Following his performance in the game, many football fans have been wondering if Simon Sabio is indeed 18 years old because of his matured looks.

Simon Sabio plies his trade at club level with Kator Football Club in South Sudan.







Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below







JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court