Meet Sunday Erhabor di Lagos police man wey turn star for 'good conduct'

Sunday Erhabor na ASP, e dey attached RRS police team for Lagos

Police officer Sunday Erhabor na di latest police officer wey dey trend for Nigeria sake of good conduct.

For one video wey begin trend for weekend, e show as one civilian dey assault police officer Sunday Erhabor wen team of police officers try to arrest am over traffic offense.



Officer Sunday been carri im gun for hand during di assault but e no cock no use di riffle.



Sunday tell BBC Pidgin say "dat moment, I remember our force order 237 about use of firearms and di situation never reach level wey I fit use my gun, I try to resist that temptation".



E advise im follow officers and individuals to resist to dey over react when dem enta tough situations.



Police don arrest di suspect one 33 years old Victor Ebhomenyen for reckless driving and assaulting police officer, dem dey ready to prosecute am after investigation. E neva clear wen dem go carry am go court as court workers for Nigeria still dey on strike.



Dem also impound di car wey di suspect dey drive during di incident and send am to di Lagos state taskforce office to treat am according to di law.

Di suspects never get chance to tell di press dia own side of di tori.



Di wey di police man take handle di situation attract Lagos state goment wey giv am special award.



Some Nigerians raise cash gift of one million give di officer sake of say im conduct dey exemplary.



Officer Sunday Erahbor join di Nigeria police since 1992 and don serve for over 28 years for various formations before dem post am enter di Police Rapid Response Squad RRS Lagos.



Im never get award before since e join police until Monday wen lagos goment give am award.



Dem born officer Erhabor for 28 November, 1969. E dey 51 years old now.

Police officers don dey face plenti attacks since di EndSARS protest wey turn violent last October.



As at press time at least 15 police officers don die from various incidents of attacks on police formations between January to April 2021.



