Meet Totti Laryea, the physical trainer who helped Gladson Awako regain fitness

A Ghanaian Physical trainer, Francis Totti Laryea better known as Totti Laryea has revealed how he helped Former Great Olympics' Midfielder, Gladson Awako to regain his fitness.

Gladson Awako who was the Captain of the 'Dade' Boys took the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League by storm with a world-Class performance.



The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner who has been hailed as one of the outstanding home-based players in the 2020/21 league, has signed a new contract with the winners of the league, Accra Hearts of Oak.



As a means of strengthening their squad for the CAF Champions league, Hearts of Oak signed Awako on a deal the former Olympics' captain will reportedly earn about $2,500 a month.



Reacting to Awako's move to Hearts of Oak in an interview on Hot 93.9FM, Totti Laryea revealed how he helped the former to regain his fitness ahead of the 2020/21 Premier league:



"Oh, I am very happy for Awako...Stonchist, do you know that I am the one who helped Awako to regain his fitness? Yes, I am the one who worked on his stamina before the start of the league". Totti said

Explaining how he met the newly signed Hearts of Oak's player, Totti Laryea said: "I was the one who approached him at Nungua in 2020 after meeting him for the first time...that time he had returned from America after playing for Phoenix Rising FC in the MLS ... I told him I wanted to help him work on his stamina... so I took him to the beach, and I trained him for three months".



According to Totti, apart from Gladson Awako, he has also helped other professional and local players like Clifford Aboagye,(Mexico) Edmund Arko Mensah(FC Honka, Finland)Prince Arthur,(Tudu Mighty Jet) Bernard Arthur, Felix Akorlor(Techiman Eleven Wonders), and Abednego Tetteh (Hearts of Oak) to regain their fitness.



Totti Laryea is the CEO of the 'Train Like a Pro Gh' fitness centre at Nungua in Accra. The 26-year-old who was once a footballer became a professional physical trainer in 2015.



Watch a video of his training sessions with Awako.



