Meet Valentina Fradegrada: The new girlfriend of Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada

Ghana Feature

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin Prince Boateng announced his new relationship with Valentina Fradegrada in November 2021 after divorcing Melissa Satta, with who he had been for nine years.



Boateng in his Instagram story posted 18 weeks ago made his relationship with Valentina public with the caption 'finally'.



Valentina Fradegrada is a popular Italian model and a social media personality who has featured in adverts of top brands and also featured in many music videos.



Born on September 2, 1991, Valentina is 30 years old and holds Masters in Marketing and Fashion, according to her official Instagram page.



She is best known for the upside-down bikini style which was invented by her. She has an Instagram account where she shares photos of her in an upside-down bikini.

Kevin and Valentina share the same tattoo 'POOKY' on their necks, the meaning of the tattoo is a mystery to everyone but not them.



Model Career



Valentina is believed to have started a model in her early 20s. Just like other models, She often posts her swimwear pictures on Instagram exhibiting her attractive self in style.



She is a Brand Ambassador of Fashon Nova and Bang Energy. Valentina has done works for top brands including Nike and Calvin Klein.



Social Media influencer

Valentina's strongest fan base is on Instagram. She uses the verified handle @valentinafradegrada which has over 3 million followers. Although she has Facebook and Twitter accounts, she is more active on Instagram than the former social media platform.



Net worth



Her known income source is modelling campaigns and photoshoots for other brands. But there is no information regarding her net worth.



Author: Emmanuel Enin



Below are some videos of the couple and pictures of Valentina