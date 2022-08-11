Meet Valentina Fradegrada, the 3rd wife of Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new wife, Valentina Fradegrada

On July 11, 2022, Ghanaians woke up to the news about the third marriage of forward Kevin-Prince Boateng after Valentina Fradegrada announced her marriage to the former Barcelona player publicly.

While some Ghanaians were surprised about the news, many didn't flinch as Kevin-Prince Boateng's marriage life hasn't been any different from his footballing career.



Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for 14 different clubs in his 18 years footballing career and is currently in his third marriage.



The 25-year-old footballer first got married to his childhood girlfriend Jenny in 2007 from whom he had his eldest child Jermain Prince.



Jenny and Kevin broke up in 2012 after five years of marriage and he re-married again in 2016.



Kevin married Italian television presenter and sports illustrated swimsuit model, Melissa Satta after dating for a couple of years. His second marriage produced a son called Maddox Prince before they broke up in 2022.

Valentina Fradegrada is now the woman in Kevin-Prince Boateng's life after they tied the knot at Sienese hills in Italy.



Born on May 14, 1991, in Bergamo, Italy, Valentina is a five-time Italian martial arts champion and a model.



She also had a degree in fashion design, marketing, and graphics and is one of the most followed Italian models on Instagram with over 3.3 million followers.



Valentina also owns a wine shop called "Fradegradawine" and a clothing line called Upside Down Bikini".



Check out some of the photos of Valentina and Kevin-Prince Boateng in the post below: