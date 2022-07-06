Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars

Ghanaians elated at nationality switch of Inaki Williams

With 137 days to the start of the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by Qatar, many countries are making serious preparations to make an impact at the tournament.



From friendly matches to participating in mini-tournaments, the desire for countries to make their presence felt at the event cannot be overemphasized.



However, for the Black Stars, two issues have engaged the attention of the managers of the team having secured World Cup qualification.



The first was participation in a four-team mini-tournament dubbed Kirin Cup in Japan where the team placed third. The second issue was to complete nationality switches for some foreign-born Ghanaian players.



Ghanaweb brings to you a list of six players who have officially completed their nationality switch and are available for Black Stars selection ahead of the World Cup



Inaki Williams



The Atletico Bilbao forward on Tuesday, July 5 announced via a video that he has decided to represent the Black Stars.



Inaki Williams said, “today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will while I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars."

His decision to represent the Black Stars comes months after the forward together with his brother Nico Williams spent part of their holidays in Ghana.



Inaki Williams was able to complete his nationality switch to Ghana despite making one appearance for the Spanish national team in 2016.



In 2021 however, he said he did not feel Ghanaian enough to represent the country.



“I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.



“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.” Williams said to The Guardian.







Tariq Lamptey



Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, has also completed his nationality switch and is eligible to play for the Black Stars.



This was confirmed by GFA president Kurt Okraku in a tweet on July 5 while appreciating the father of the defender for his role in the nationality switch.



Tariq Lamptey represented England at the U21 level but was yet to make a senior appearance which makes his nationality switch easy.

Lamptey was called up to the England Under-21 squad for fixtures this month but asked to be withdrawn so he could switch allegiance to Ghana.



The former Chelsea full-back was also recently in Ghana where he was spotted in Cape Coast, watching the Black Stars play Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers.



Stephan Ambrosius



Another player who has accepted to represent the Black Stars is 23-year-old Stephan Ambrosius who plies his trade in Germany.



Ambrosius was eligible to play for both Ghana and Germany but was yet to make a senior appearance for any of the two countries.



He was handed a Black Stars call-up by former coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor but he declined the invite at the time to play for the Germany U21 Youth side.



Patric Pfeffer



Patric Pfeffer like Stephan Ambrosius was also eligible to play for Germany but has opted to represent the Black Stars.



Pfeiffer is a 22-year-old footballer who plays for SV Darmstadt 98 as a center-back.



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer is also a centre forward who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.



After extensive talks with Black Stars coach Otto Addo, the youngster has agreed to represent Ghana.



The talented forward has represented Germany at youth levels and had remained eligible to play for Ghana.



Ransford-Yeboah joined Hamburg SV from Dynamo Dresden, and has been in fine form for the Bundesliga II side in pre-season.



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu's situation cannot be described as a nationality switch but the player has in the past refused to represent the national team.



According to reports at the time, the Southampton left-back said he was not ready to represent Ghana but rather focused on his club.



But after several engagements with handlers of the Black Stars, he is now available to play for the Black Stars.



This was also confirmed by GFA President Kurt Okraku.





