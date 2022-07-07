Meet all 6 foreign-based players available for selection by Otto Addo

Ghanaians welcome news of nationality switch by some foreign-based players

GFA, Black Stars players welcome new national team players



Coach Otto Addo gets new pool of players to pick from



The senior national team, Black Stars, will be looking at improving their performances and winning the support of Ghanaians following a disappointing outing at the last edition of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.



Otto Addo's team also put up a spirited but not too impressive qualification for the World Cup beating Nigeria over two legs.



Since that feat i Abuja, managers of the team have been scouting for players mainly based abroad in a bid to boost the squad depth, ultimately leading to improved performances.



Consequently, they have been following up on some players plying their trade abroad. The list included the Williams brothers - Inaki and Nicolas, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Callum Hudson-Odoi among others.

GFA president Kurt Okraku in a tweet on July 5 confirmed that a number of players are available for national team call up.



Here is a brief background on the players



Inaki Williams



The Atletico Bilbao striker was born to a Ghanaian father and Liberian Mother.



On Tuesday, July 5 the forward announced via a video that he has decided to represent the Black Stars having previously said he was not Ghanaian enough to represent the country.



Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey plays his club football at English Premier league side Brighton & Hove Albion.



Tariq Lamptey represented England at the U21 level but was yet to make a senior appearance which made his nationality switch easy.



Agreeing to represent Ghana means he will battle it out with Dennis Odoi and Andy Yiadom for the right-back position in the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu



Salisu plays his club football at Southampton and did not need to make a nationality switch like other foreign-based players.



He was in the past persuaded to feature for the Black Stars however all attempts failed as he reportedly said he was not ready to represent Ghana but rather focused on his club where he was having a good season.

Stephan Ambrosius



Stephan Ambrosius is 23-year-old player who plies his trade in German based club Hamburg SV.



He was handed a Black Stars call-up by former coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor but he declined the invite at the time to play for the Germany U21 Youth side.



Patric Pfeffer



Pfeiffer is a 22-year-old footballer who plays for SV Darmstadt 98 as a center-back.



Patric Pfeffer like Stephan Ambrosius was also eligible to play for Germany but has opted to represent the Black Stars.

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer is also a centre forward who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.



Ransford-Yeboah joined Hamburg SV from Dynamo Dresden and is a teammate of Stephan Ambrosius.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







