Meet members of the new Black Stars management committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have named new members for the Black Stars management committee.



The GFA's new appointment follows the government order to restructure the committee after Ghana's terrible performance at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.



The new body sees GFA vice president, Mark Addo as chairman with former Black Stars players, Samuel Osei Kuffour and Stephen Appiah as well as veteran football administrator, Alhaji Grusah all earning an appointment.



The FA in a statement on their website announced the new appointees.



"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



”The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical team, the Medical team and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team."



Mark Addo- Chairman



Mark Addo is the vice president of the Ghana Football Association. He also serves on the ExCo as one of three representatives for the Division One League clubs.



Mark Addo also owns Division One League side, Nzema Kotoko Football Club.



Kwasi Agyemang- vice chairman



Kwesi Agyeman is the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority(GTA). He is a known member of the New Patriotic Party and a member of Division League board.

Samuel Osei Kuffour



Osei Kuffour is a retired Ghanaian footballer who made 54 appearances for the Black Stars, serving the from 1993 to 2006.



He is regarded as one of Ghana's biggest export in regards to football. He won the UEFA Champions League, 6 Bundesliga titles, 4 DFB Pokal trophies among others during his 12 years stay with Bayern Munich.



Kuffour played for AS Roma, Livorno, Ajax and Nuremberg before announcing his retirement in 2009.



Kwame Ofosu Bamfo



Kwame Bamfo popularly known as Sikkens, is a Ghanaian entrepreneur who established Bamson Company Limited in 1980.



One of his numerous companies imports cars and refinishing paints from AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational that manufactures a brand of paints called Sikkens.

Stephen Appiah



The former Black Stars captain, made his international debut in 1995. He drew the curtain on his international career in 2010 after leading Ghana to a second successive World Cup appearance. He made 67 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 14 goals.



In his club career that started from Hearts of Oak, he played for some European giants like Juventus and Fenerbahce.



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.)



Col K Damoah (Rtd) is currently the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



He is a former Board Member of the Ghana Revenue-May 2017 to May 2019 and Technical Advisor to the Commissioner General- October 2017 to June 2019.



He was a lecturer at the Faculty of Law and Business Department of the Zenith University College in Accra between 2010 and 2018.

Alhaji Karim Grusah



Alhaji Grusah is the owner of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal. He is an experience football administrator who has contributed greatly to the growth of Ghana football, which include producing of talented players for the various national teams.



He discovered Samuel Osei Kuffour, and a host of other big names like, Yussif Chibsah and Illiasu Shilla .