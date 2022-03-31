Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022

L-R: Kadri (Tunisia), Song (Cameroon), Cisse (Senegal), Addo (Ghana)

Five African nations qualify for 2022 World Cup

Two from North Africa and three from sub-Saharan Africa



Ghana Black Stars became the first to qualify



Five African countries have booked their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup slated for later this year.



The sub-Saharan Africa set include: Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal, with the North African duo of Morocco and Tunisia, completing the list.

Whiles the respective teams begin preparations towards the Mondial, all things being equal, four African coaches will be leading their sides to Qatar.



A commonality for all four is that they were all former national team players. Two are substantive managers whiles the other two are interim coaches.



The four are as follows:



* Jalel Kadri: Tunisia (interim coach)

* Otto Addo: Ghana (interim manager)



* Rigobert Song: Cameroon



* Aliou Cisse: Senegal



The Senegalese gaffer is likely to have the biggest expectation on his shoulders after winning the country's first African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Cisse's charges completed a double over the Pharaohs of Egypt by eliminating the North Africans from the World Cup playoffs. Incidentally, both victories came via penalty kicks.



Otto Addo on the other hand has turned around Ghana's Black Stars who entered the playoffs on the back of a shambolic outing at the AFCON.



The team defeated Nigeria's Super Eagles - one of the best teams at the 2021 AFCON - after drawing one-all in Abuja after a goalless first leg in Kumasi.



