Meet the 5 people who delivered the 24th Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The Porcupine Warriors lifted the trophy in grand style at home after beating relegated Elmina Sharks 3-0 in matchday 33 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
A brace from George Mfegue and a freekick goal from left-back Imoro Ibrahim sealed the victory for Asante Kotoko as the record holders of the league celebrated their trophy coronation with a victory.
While they continue the celebrations in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, and across the country, GhanaWeb looks at three personalities who delivered the 24th Ghana Premier League for Asante Kotoko.
Nana Yaw Amponsah
The 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate has been the driving force behind Asante Kotoko's success since his appointment as the Chief Executive of the club in 2020.
Tagged as Mr sponsorship, Nana Yaw Amponsah created a good environment for the club off the pitch making sure that the players and the technical team got all that they desired to win the league.
Asante Kotoko are champions of the Ghana Premier League due to the decision of Nana Yaw Amponsah to stand his ground for the club to appoint Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach despite the reported opposition from some board members.
Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum
Having led WAFA to a record third position in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum left his role at the Sogakope-based club and joined Asante Kotoko before the start of the 2021/2022 season.
Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has won the league for the Porcupines by winning at three difficult venues which were previously termed as a cursed venues for Asante Kotoko.
Asante Kotoko under Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum beat Aduana Stars in Dormaa, Wafa in Sogakope, and Medeama at the Akoon Community Park without conceding a single goal.
His tactical prowess and command over the English Language when speaking to the press was also admired by many followers of Asante Kotoko.
Franck Etouga Mbella
Signed to solve the striking problems in Asante Kotoko, Franck Etouga Mbella literally delivered the 24th Ghana Premier League trophy for the Porcupine Warriors.
The Cameroonian international scored 44 percent of the total goals scored by Asante Kotoko goals in the season.
Out of the 47 goals which has been scored by Asante Kotoko after matchday 33 of the Ghana Premier League, Franck Etouga Mbella has scored 21 of them.
Imoro Ibrahim
Asante Kotoko have scored 47 goals so far in the season and left-back Imoro Ibrahim has contributed 12 out of the total goals scored by the Porcupine Warriors.
Imoro Ibrahim has scored four goals and provided eight assists so far for Asante Kotoko in the 2021/2022 season.
He also took charge of the team as captain when Abdul Ganiu was ruled out for weeks due to injuries.
George Mfegue
The striking partner of Franck Etouga completes our list of five people who delivered the 24th Ghana Premier League trophy for Asante Kotoko.
George Mfegue has scored eight goals and assisted seven times in his debut season for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.
He has also assisted Franck Etouga more than any other Asante Kotoko player with just a game to end the season.
Author: Joel Eshun
