Meet the 6 Ghanaian players who have scored in the World Cup

These players have scored for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup

Ghana is part of the only three African countries whose names have been carved in the history books of the FIFA World Cup for being the only teams to have played in the quarter-final phase of the competition.



Black Stars in 2010 lifted the flag of Ghana high after beating the USA to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, thus joining Cameroon and Senegal, who first achieved that feat.



Amongst all the three aforementioned African countries, Senegal has the least World Cup appearances with 2, while Ghana and Cameroon have 3 and 7 appearances respectively.



Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, is also Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, thus making the story of Ghana an enviable one on the continent.



Asamoah Gyan's equalizer against Portugal in Brazil 2014 took his goal tally to five, thus breaking the record of Cameroon's Roger Milla.

As we remember the history of Ghana and Asamoah Gyan in the World Cup, GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on all the Ghanaian players who have scored in the competition.



Here are the six players who have scored for Ghana in the World Cup:



Asamoah Gyan



The former Sunderland striker has scored 6 goals in three World Cup appearances (2006, 2010, 2014). He has scored against the Czech Republic, Serbia, Australia, Germany, USA, and Portugal.



Sulley Muntari

The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder first got his name on the scoresheet in the Mundial in Ghana's second group game against the Czech Republic. Sulley Muntari scored his second at the quarter-final stage against Uruguay in 2010.



Andre Dede Ayew



The current Black Stars captain shares the second spot jointly with Sulley Muntari. Unlike Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew didn't score in his maiden World Cup appearance in the 2010 edition but scored twice in 2014 against USA and Germany.



Stephen Appiah



He led the team to Ghana's first World Cup appearance in 2006 and scored the Black Stars' last goal in the competition. Stephen Appiah scored a penalty against USA to qualify Ghana for the knockout phaser.

Haminu Dramani



The midfielder scored Ghana's third FIFA World Cup goal. Dramani scored the opener in the Black Stars' second group game in the 2006 edition against the USA.



Kevin-Prince Boateng



He played twice in the World Cup after completing his switch from Germany to play for the Black Stars. Kevin scored Ghana's first goal in the Round-16 clash against the USA in the 2010 World Cup.



