Meet the 7-member Disciplinary Committee that imposed hefty sanctions on Ashgold, Inter Allies

Ghana Football Association office

The 7-member Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have been hailed for the thorough work they did with the match fixing scandal which rocked the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The GFA DC led by Osei Kwadwo Adow (Esq.) released their verdict on the match fixing scandal which saw Ashantigold beat Inter Allies 7-0 in matchday 34 of the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season.



The DC in their verdict demoted both Ashantigold and Inter Allies to the Division Two League whiles some players and football administrators were found guilty of match manipulation.



The seven-member committee who opened investigations into the case took about 11 months to bring finalization to the case which plunged the image of the domestic league into disrepute.



The Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow (Esq.). The Chairman of the DC is a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He lectures in Political Science as well as Media Law and Ethics.



Osei Kwadwo is a Supreme Court of Ghana Barrister and Solicitor, and one of his victorious court cases was Valencia Quame vs. Topman Book Shop at the High Court (Commercial Division) Accra in 2008.



Ms. Carla Olympio (Esq.), the vice Chairperson of the DC is a business lawyer and communications expert and also the founder and managing partner of Agency Seven Seven's.

Other members of the panel include,



Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, a senior associate, barrister & solicitor.



Emmanuel Nikoi, an experienced and results-oriented Governance, Risk Management, and Ethics Management expert.



Nurudeen Alhassan is a Research and Policy Analyst at African Institute for Development Policy.



Elsie Nana Acheampong and Justice Yeboah.