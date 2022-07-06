Meet the 8 players who picked Ghana over Germany

L-R: Kevin-Prince Boateng, Tony Baffoe, Otto Addo and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

The Ghana Football Association has welcomed a new set of players into the Black Stars after five Ghanaian players born abroad completed their nationality switch.



Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all completed their switch from their birth countries in Europe to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Amongst the aforementioned players, three of them were born to Ghanaian parents in Germany.



Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah will now join the German-born players who switch from their birth country to play for Ghana.



Today, we look at some of the players who joined the Black Stars after making a switch from Germany.



Anthony Baffoe



The former Deputy General Secretary of CAF was the first German-born Ghanaian to play for the Black Stars in the early 1990s.



Born in Bad Godesberg, Bonn on May 25, 1965, Anthony Baffoe completed his switch to Ghana in 1991 and was added to the Black Stars squad for the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Anthony Baffoe captained the Black Stars in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations against Ivory Coast in the absence of Kwasi Appiah and Abedi Pele.



His national team ended after the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia. He made 25 appearances and scored one goal for Ghana.



Otto Addo



The current Black Stars coach was also part of the German contingent who played for Ghana.



Otto Addo was born on June 9, 1975, in Hamburg, West Germany to Ghanaian parents and was part of the team that played in Ghana’s first World Cup.



The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach spent 7 years in the Black Stars after completing his switch from Germany to Ghana in 1999.



Kevin Prince-Boateng



KP Boateng became fans’ favorite after his exceptional performance for the Black Stars in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Kevin-Prince Boateng made the switch from Germany to Ghana after the Germans chose his brother, Jerome and left him.



The former AC Milan midfielder was born in Berlin on March 6, 1987. He made 15 appearances and scored twice after being suspended indefinitely.



Daniel Kofi-Kyereh



The former Saint Pauli midfielder joined the Black Stars under coach CK Akonnor.



He started as a team player but is now an integral member of the Black Stars squad who qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Born in Accra on March 8, 1996, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh was eligible to play for the German national team after leaving Ghana for Germany in his early years.



He has made 12 appearances for Ghana.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei

He made his debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after completing his switch earlier this season.



Antwi-Adjei has made three Black Stars appearances under current coach Otto Addo who was also born in Germany.



The 28-year-old striker was born in Hagen, Germany on February 7, 1994, to Ghanaian parents.



Stephan Ambrosius



Another player on our list is Hamburger SV Central defender, Stephan Ambrosius who was part of the players who just completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Stephan Ambrosius was born in Hamburg, Germany on December 18, 1998, and will begin his Black Stars career in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September and the World Cup in November.



Patric Pfeiffer



Pfeiffer is another one of the latest players who has joined the Ghanaian national team at the expense of Germany.

The 6.5ft tall centre back is now available for selection. He played over 30 games for Darmstadt last season in Bundesliga Two.



Ransford Osei



German-born Ghanaian attacker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer is one of the players who has accepted to play for the Black Stars.



The young striker has been in scintillating form for Dynamo Dresden where he contributed to 22 goals last season, scoring 13 and assisting 9 in the Bundesliga II.



Konigsdorffer grabbed his first of 5 goals against Hadjuk Split before providing an assist in the 4-3 victory over Aris Thessaloniki.



Author: Joel Eshun



