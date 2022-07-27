1
Meet the Ghanaian midfielder who is set to join Brighton from Chelsea

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager, Yussif Moro Owusu from Chelsea.

Moro has left Chelsea for a new challenge with Brighton's U-23s pending an official announcement.

Currently, the specifics of the transfer are unknown.

Moro has a lot of potential, which has accelerated his development at the academy level.

Age 16 years

Yussif Moro was born on Valentine's day, February 14, 2006.

He won't be able to sign a professional contract with Brighton until he turns 17 in February 2023.

Versatile

The Ghanaian is a versatile midfielder who can also play defensively as a centre-back.

Due to his versatility, he earned minutes at all levels in the Chelsea Academy. Primarily he is a defensive midfielder.

Three seasons at Chelsea

Moro has spent the last three seasons with Chelsea, representing the U-16, U-18, and U-23 teams.

He mostly featured for the U-18s.

Second Ghanaian to play for Brighton

He will be Brighton's second Ghanaian signing, following the arrival of Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea in 2020.

Yussif Moro is viewed as the future successor for outgone Malian midfielder, Yves Bissouma, who left this summer to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
