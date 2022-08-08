Meet the Sierra Leonean footballer who missed his own wedding, sent his brother instead

Sierra Leonean striker, Mohamed Buya Turay

It is the wish of every man to be at the alter together with his bride during their marriage ceremony but destiny didn't smile on striker Mohamed Buya Turay as he was unable make it to his own wedding.

Striker, Mohamed Buya Turay had scheduled to have his wedding ceremony on July 21, 2022, in Sierra Leone but he had to be in Sweden on the same day to complete his transfer to Malmo FF.



To many people, Buya had only two options which were either to postpone the wedding or miss out on the chance to play for Malmo FC but the Sierra Leonean wanted to have the two at the same time.



Buya Turay indeed travelled to Sweden on July 21 to sign for the Sweden giants while the wedding ceremony took place in Sierra Leone at the same time.



The 27-year-old striker made his brother represent him as the groom at the wedding ceremony while he was in Sweden completing his move to Malmo FF.



However, Buya and his bride took their wedding pictures before he left thus making people think that he was at the ceremony when he was far away in Europe.



"We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I wasn't there because Malmö asked me to come here earlier. We took the pictures in advance. So it looks like I was there but I wasn't. My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself."

"But I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmö now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me," Turay told Afton Bladet in an interview quoted by sportbible.com.



Buya moved to Malmo FF on July 22 after completing his transfer from Henan Songshan Longmen.



He made his debut for Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, August 4, 2022, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Diddeleng.



Mohamed Buya Turay has made 11 appearances for the Sierra Leonean national team since making his debut in 2017 but his yet to score for his country.





???????????????????? I married my sweetheart, wife and my Best friend today!!! What an amazing human being!!! And What a blessing!!! Mrs SBT???????? Suad Baydoun



I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together soboti ????????????‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/nEw4siV0QF — Mohamed Buya Turay ???????? (@turay_buya) July 31, 2022

