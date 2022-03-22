Meet the four new players in Ghana's squad for Nigeria games

Ghana's team has four new faces

The wait is over and the Black Stars squad for the games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria is finally out.

As usual, the squad composes of the established names of Partey, Amartey, Djiku, Jordan Ayew , Fatawu Issahaku and the rest.



But there is also some new faces in the team. These players, prior to this particular call-up had not played for the Black Stars.



Denis Odoi



At 33, Denis Odoi is now receiving his first national team call-up. The Belgian-born Ghanaian has been invited for the games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



A versatile defender, Denis Odoi is able to operate at right back and centre back and has played in the English Premier League for Fulham.

Despite playing once for Belgium, Denis Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana and his experience will be valuable for the team.



Dennis Korsah



The only local player in the squad is the Hearts of Oak left back. Dennis Korsah’s inclusion comes as no surprise to anyone as the defender has distinguished himself in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Abusua Dwarfs defender gained national recognition with his performance against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on February 20.



With Baba Rahman out of the squad, he has been picked and could make his debut.

TWI NEWS



Felix Afena-Gyan



This is not the first time Afena-Gyan is being named in Ghana squad but this is the first time he has honored a Ghana call-up.



He previously rejected call-ups for the game against South Africa and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Cameroon.



Afena-Gyan is now ready and has already arrived in the country for the doubleheader on March 25 and March 29, 2022.

Elisha Owusu



The France-born Ghanaian plies his trade with Gent in the Belgian league. He joined them in 2019 and has been consistent for them.



Elisha Owusu who was eligible to play for France has always favored Ghana and has duly been called for selection for the game against Nigeria.



The midfielder has already spoken about his readiness to play and help Ghana qualify for the tournament.



