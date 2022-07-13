0
Meet the four powerful politicians behind new GPL club Nsoatreman FC

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu And Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu(L), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye(R)

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC have unveiled their organogram ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The Bono-based club defeated Tamale City 2-1 after extra time In the Division One Zone One play-offs to gain promotion.

As part of preparations for their first-ever first-tier football, they have announced their new board and management members, who will oversee the club's administrative operations.

Three political figures have been appointed to the club's board of directors.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah

Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been appointed as the Executive Board Chairman of Nsoatreman Football Club.

Baffour-Awuah is the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency. He also serves as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the Majority Leader in Parliament.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been appointed as a board member for the newbies.

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The former Youth and Sports Minister has been appointed as a board member of Nsoatreman.

Currently, he is the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency, serving on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC). He has held the seat since 2013.

Joseph Cudjoe

Joseph Cudjoe is the Member of Parliament for Effia constituency. He serves on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Unlike the aforementioned personalities, Cudjoe does not hold a ministerial role in parliament.

Joseph Cudjoe has been appointed as a board member for Nsoatreman.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
