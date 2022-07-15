0
Meet the lovely twin sister of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

20200420 Christian Atsu932443882041424785 Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twins, basically are two offspring born on the same day but with a little variation in the timing of their arrival on earth.

They are the most adored children in the world and are mostly associated with certain spiritual blessings in the African society.

In Ghanaian football, Jojo Wallacott, Alhassan Nuhu, and Christian Atsu are some players who came into the world as twins.

Today we talk about the twin sister of former Chelsea winger, Christian Atsu.

Born in Ada Foah, Greater Accra Region on January 10, 1992, Christian Atsu's twin sister was not known to the media until the former Newcastle winger shared a picture with her in 2015.

The twins form part of the five children produced by their parents, Mr. Emmanuel Twasam and Mrs. Afiko Twasam.

Not much is known about the twin sister of Christian Atsu as there is much about her on social media because her first name is not known.

Below is the picture shared by Christian Atsu in 2015:



