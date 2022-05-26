Meet the three new players in Ghana's latest squad

Braydon scored four goals for his club

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has handed debut call-ups to three Ghanaian players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

The 33-man squad announced on Thursday, 26 May 2022 will face the two countries in the opening Group E games of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as well as a four-nation tournament in Japan.



The three new faces featured in the squad are Bristol City striker, Antoine Semenyo, Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah and Braydon Manu.



Manu scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists in 21 games for Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga II.



Antoine Semenyo finished the season for Bristol with 8 goals and 12 assists for Bristol in the Championship.



Augustine Okrah has been instrumental for Bechem United, engineering their challenge for the league title and qualification to the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The forward has scored 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League for the side.



Ghana will take on Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 before taking on Central African Republic four days later. With the World Cup around the corner, Otto Addo will lead his charges to a four-nation tournament in Japan as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup.



TWI NEWS



Below is the full squad



GOALKEEPERS Jojo Wollacott- Swidon Town Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates

Defenders Denis Odoi- Club Brugge Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes Daniel Amartey- Leicester City Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



MIDFIELDERS Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent Mohammed Kudus- Ajax Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen



WINGERS Joseph Paintsil- Genk Andre Ayew- Al Sadd Augustine Okrah- Bechem United Osman Bukari- Nantes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum



STRIKER Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below









