Meet the three ‘wise’ men behind Milovan Rajeavc’s second coming

GFA part ways with CK Akonnor
GFA appoints three-man ad-hoc committee to search for Black Stars coach
Adhoc- committee submits report to GFA
The Ghana Football Association terminated the contract of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants after receiving the Technical Report from the team and the Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association after parting ways with coach Charles Akonnor appointed a three-man ad-hoc committee to find a head coach and assistant coaches for the Black Stars in October 2021.
In the same statement that announced the sacking of CK Akonnor, the GFA added that “Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.”
Days after the GFA formed the three-man ad-hoc committee, the Ghana Football Association announced that the committee has submitted their report on whom they think can steer the affairs of the Black Stars.
The statement reads” The Three-Member Search Committee which was appointed by the Executive Council to make recommendations for a new coach of the Black Stars has on Thursday, September 16, 2021, submitted their report to the Ghana Football Association.
The Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Dr. Ransford Abbey, and Alhaji Salifu Zida Shaibu was given three days to find a new coach and Assistant(s) for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Charles Akonnor on Monday.
Following the submission of the report, the next steps will include finding internal alignment with relevant stakeholders and decision making by the Executive Council before signing of the contract, official announcement, and unveiling.”
Finally, on Friday, September 24, 2021, the GFA after reviewing the reports from the three-man ad-hoc committee confirmed the re-appointment of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as the Black Stars coach replacing CK Akonnor.
Borussia Dortmund's assistant coach, Otto Addo, and Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu were also confirmed as the first and second assistant coach of the Black Stars on the same day.
Mark Addo is the owner of Nzema Kotoko and Vice President of the Ghana Football Association. He is known as an established businessman.
Alhaji Zida is the chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association a member of the Executive Council.
Dr. Randy Abbey is a renowned broadcaster and football administrator. He is also a member of the Executive Council.
Former spokesperson of the Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has also alleged that one person within the leadership of the Ghana Football Association singlehandedly made sure that Milovan Rajevac will get the Black Stars job.
