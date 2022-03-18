Meet the top 5 most successful Ghanaian players in Europe

Ghana has produced a lot of top players to the European elite competitions namely the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and the French League 1 in the past three decades.

Many of those players left the shores of Ghana to dominate the foreign league during their prime time and were the fans’ favorite in their respective clubs and enjoyed numerous benefits.



Many of them are now wealthy men in Ghanaian society because of their association with these European clubs who gave them huge salaries as a result of their immense contributions to the clubs.



But today, GhanaWeb’s Joel Eshun put the spotlights on the top five most successful Ghanaian players who played in Europe’s elite leagues.



1.Samuel Osei Kuffour: 14 trophies



The former Black Stars defender was one of the best in world football during his heydays with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from 1993-2005. He joined Italian side AS Roma after his trophy-laden exploits at Bayern.

The current Black Stars management committee member comes first on our list with fourteen trophies. He won six league titles, four DFB-Pokals, the UEFA Champions League in 2001, and two DFB-Ligapokals. He also added the Intercontinental Cup to his list of silverwares in 2001.



2.Michael Essien: 13 trophies



The Chelsea legend and one of Africa’s greatest ever midfielders come second on our list with a combination of thirteen titles which includes the UEFA Champions League.



Essien won four trophies with Lyon (French League and League Cup) before joining Chelsea to add nine more honors to his trophy cabinet (EPL, FA CUP, Community Shield, and League Cup). The Ghanaian won the 2012 Champions League with the Blues but the midfielder enforcer was an unused substitute in the final match against Bayern Munich.



3.Kwadwo Asamoah: 13 trophies

The former Asokwa Deportivo player is joint second with Michael Essien as he also brings thirteen trophies to the table. However, he is the most successful Ghanaian player to have ever played in the Italian Serie A.



He enjoyed six years filled with honors at Juventus winning the Serie A six times and the Coppa Italia four times. Kwadwo also added 3 Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.







4.Sulley Mentari: 9 trophies



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari is 4th on our list with nine trophies during his stay in the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A.

He won his first trophy in European football with Portsmouth after his team defeated Cardiff City by 2-0 to lift the 2008 FA Cup with Sulley playing the full 90 minutes of that final at the historic Wembley stadium. He won the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions each. Sulley also won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2010.



5.Jordan Ayew 6 trophies



The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, Jordan Ayew completes our list for today. Jordan Ayew left boyhood club Marseille in 2014 after winning six titles with the French giants. That included the 2009/20 Ligue 1 and 3 Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophée des Champions honors.



Author: Joel Eshun