Meet the two Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko figures who are contesting for positions in NPP

Eric Twum and Aziz Haruna Futa

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) will go to the polls to elect new executives for the party on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 2022.

There are some football personalities who will be hoping to either retain their position or win a new position in the party.



The elections are set to come off at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Here are the two football personalities who will be in contention for a position



Eric Twum



Eric Amoako Twum is the commercial manager of Asante Kotoko. He was appointed by the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management team in 2021.

Twum is a member of the New Patriotic Party and has political ambitions. He is a former Parliamentary candidate for Fantekwa South Constituency.



In the upcoming NPP primaries, Twum is vying for the position of National Youth Organiser.



Aziz Haruna Futa



Aziz Haruna Futa is a former Heart of Oak management member. During the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, he was part of the Black Stars delegation that travelled with the team to Cameroon.



In 2018, Futa was elected as the Nasara Coordinator of the NPP and will hope to retain the position after the election on Saturday.

