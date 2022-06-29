Meet the two most successful coaches in Hearts of Oak's history

Charles Addo Odamptey and Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

GhanaWeb Feature

Founded on November 11, 1911, Accra Hearts of Oak have worked with over 30 coaches in the club's One hundred and one years of existence in Ghana football.



The Phobians are currently in a jubilant mood after winning their 12th FA Cup title after beating Bechem United on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and head coach Samuel Boadu is dominating the local headlines for making this possible.



Samuel Boadu has already cemented his place in the history books of Accra Hearts of Oak, breaking the club's 10-year-trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup.



The former Medeama coach despite failing to defend the league and performing abysmally in the Africa Inter-Club competitions managed to put smiles on the faces of Hearts of Oak fans after winning the President's Cup and the FA Cup.



Boadu is now gunning for the big seat in the Accra Hearts of Oak's coaching history and he can get there with more local trophies, a Champions League, and the Confederation Cup.

With Samuel Boadu being tipped to be one of the greatest, GhanaWeb takes a look at the two most successful coaches in the rich history of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Charles Addo Odamptey and Cecil Jones Attuquayefio are the most successful and decorated coaches in the history of the Phobians.



The duo are both former Black Stars players and were part of Ghana's historic team that conquered Africa in the 1960s.



Charles Addo Odamptey



Born February 23, 1937, Charles Addo Odamptey played for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars as a player.

He is a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner and shares the record for the most appearances in a final of the African Nations Cup having played for the winning team in 1963, 1965 (as captain), and in the 1968 final defeat to Congo-Kinshasa.



Odamptey also played for Ghana in the 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Mexico respectively.



The former Ghana captain didn't only do well as a player but he had an exceptional career as a coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.



He is the most successful coach in the history of the Phobians having won 15 trophies with 9 of them being major trophies if you take out the President's Cup and the Independence Anniversary Cups.



Charles Addo Odamptey won 4 Ghana Premier League titles, 3 FA Cups, and 2 Ghana Super Cups.

Cecil Jones Attuquayefio



The greatest coach to ever lead Accra Hearts of Oak is Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, who built the "64 Battalions," the most lethal attacking trio in Ghanaian football history.



To many Attuquayefio is also the greatest coach to have won the Ghana Premier League as he is the only coach to have won the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Super Cup with a Ghanaian club.



Jones Attuquayefio won 11 major trophies with Accra Hearts of Oak; 5 Ghana Premier League titles; 2 FA Cups; 2 Ghana Super Cups; CFA Champions League; Confederation Cup; and Super Cup.



Just like Odamptey, Attuquayefio is also a former Black Stars player and was a member of the squad that won the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and the team that lost the 1978 finals.

Author: Joel Eshun



JE/BOG