Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo

L-R: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Salisu and Lionel Messi

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, has set the record as the youngest Ghanaian player to have played against football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many Ghanaian players including Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, and Mubarak Wakaso all played against both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but Salisu has done it at the age of 23.



Mohammed Salisu first came up against Lionel Messi in October 2019 when Barcelona hosted Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga at the Camp Nou.



Real Valladolid lost the game as they were beaten 5-1 with Lionel Messi scoring twice on the day.



Salisu was also in action on Saturday, August 27, 2022, when Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

Born on April 17, 1999, Mohammed Salisu is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars but will be in contention to make the 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



