Meeting Pope John Paul II was one of the highlights of my life – Ghana technical advisor

Ghana technical advisor Chris Hughton

Ghana technical advisor, Chris Hughton says meeting the late Pope John Paul II was one of the highlights of his career.

The former Irish-Ghanaian had stints with Tottenham Hotspurs, West Ham United, and Brentford at the club level before calling it a quit.



He also opted to feature for the Irish national team over Ghana and capped 53 times scoring 1 goal in the process.



In an interview, the former Newcastle United boss disclosed meeting the Pope was one of the highlights of his career.



“Outside of football, meeting the Pope was one of the highlights of my life. I still have the picture at home.”

Hughton’s role in 1990 was less central. First-choice full-back at Euro ’88, Steve Staunton then emerged.



He started four of the qualifiers with Staunton picked for six.



The Dundalk man was chosen for all five games in Italy, overcoming an injury that forced him off in the Romania win to declare himself fit for the quarter-final against the hosts.



Whatever personal frustration there may have been, Hughton said: “It was a marvelous time and there are some great memories.