Memphis Depay, Quincy Promes shows off incredible skills on a grassless pitch in Ghana

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Memphis Depay visits Ghana

Memphis Depay gifts Akufo-Addo Barcelona shirt

Depay visits Asante Kotoko

Barcelona star, Memphis Depay and his Netherlands teammate, Quincy Promes wowed fans with silky skills on a grassless community in Ghana.

The two Netherland superstars are currently in Ghana for holidays following the end of the 2021/2022 football season.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Depay and Promes were spotted entertaining fans during a match on a community pitch in Ghana.

The Holland-born Ghanaian initially paid a visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on June 18, 2020, before hitting the pitch on the same day.

He also visited Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra where the club were having a dinner party after the 1-1 drawn game with Accra Lions on Saturday.

In recent years, Depay has been visiting Ghana and mostly visits the Coast School Of The Deaf And Blind.

He has funded the refurbishment of the school's washroom as part of humanitarian activities in Ghana.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
