Memphis Depay chills with Nigerian musician Davido

Memphis Depay Davido.jfif Memphis Depay and Davido

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Depay arrives in Ghana

Depay meets Akufo-Addo

Depay plays football at Madina

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay had a hang out with Nigerian star musician Davido as part of his preseason holidays.

Depay who was recently in Ghana met with the Nigerian superstar at an event which seemed to have been organized by sports manufacturing firm Puma.

The Netherlands player presented a signed Barcelona jersey to the musician during their meeting as they seemed to have had a good time.

In a post on Twitter, Depay who traces his ancestral root to Ghana tweeted, “Ghana-Nigeria. Real link up! #africa #PumaFam.”

Depay who travelled to Ghana recently met with some prominent people in the country including president Akufo-Addo.

He also used the opportunity to commission his project for the school of the blind and deaf in Cape Coast, Ghana.

His club Barcelona has been following the projects he has so far undertaken in Ghana.

