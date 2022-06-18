3
Menu
Sports

Memphis Depay commissions newly-built facility for school of the deaf and blind in Ghana

Depay Cape Coast .png Memphis Depay in Cape Coast

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian, Memphis Depay, has commissioned a newly-built lavatory for students of the school for the deaf and blind in Cape Coast.

The Barcelona star via his foundation renovated the old washrooms and built new ones for the school.

The Holland star is known for his philanthropic works in Ghana, having in the past supported the school of the blind.

"I am very happy everybody is here today, and we can see is nicely built. Let's display, this is nice," he said as he commissioned the facility.

His arrival in Ghana is to enjoy his vacation while continuing with his support for the less privileged in the country.

Memphis Depay had a good first season with Barcelona, where he scored 12 goals in 28 matches.

The 28-year-old will return to Spain next month to begin pre-season with the Catalan giants.

Watch video below:

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence