Memphis Depay congratulates Asante Kotoko for winning 24th GPL title

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay with Prosper Ogum

Netherlands and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has congratulated Asante Kotoko for winning their 24th Ghana Premier League title.

Depay paid a surprise visit to the Porcupine Warriors' camp on Saturday evening.



Kotoko were crowned champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's side finished the season with a 1-1 draw against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.



"FC Barcelona and Netherlands Star, Memphis Depay met with our players and Congratulated them on the league triumph and also offered some words of advice to the entire team," the club posted on their official Twitter handle.



By virtue of winning the league, Asante Kotoko will play in the 2022/23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League as Ghana’s sole representative in Africa’s flagship club competition.



Depay is in Ghana for holidays and paid a courtesy call on Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

He presented a signed Barcelona jersey to the president.



The 28-year-old arrived in the West African country on Wednesday evening, having featured for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League where he scored three goals in four games.



He is now the second top scorer of the Dutch national team with 42 goals and is eight goals shy of Robin Van Persie’s record.



Depay regularly visits the country of his origins despite denying the chance to play for the Black Stars.



He will at the Manhyia Palace to meet Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday.



