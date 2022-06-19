Memphis Depay refurbishes washrooms of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind

Memphis Depay

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay has refurbished the washrooms of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region through his foundation.

Depay is on vacation in Ghana something which he often does during the off-season as he has Ghanaian roots.



The 28-year-old forward and his entourage met the Ghanaian President and presented him with a signed Barcelona jersey on Thursday.



Depay played for Holland in two UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Wales where scored a late winner for the Netherlands in their 3-2 win over Wales.



Depay who has a Ghanaian father will also meet the head of the country's FA to see where he can help.



He had a decent campaign with troubled Barcelona despite injury woes as he scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.



Memphis Depay, who is born to Ghanaian father Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother Cora Schensema has been undertaking a series of projects in recent years where he donated sporting equipment and other items to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

This time, he has refurbished the washroom for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region of Ghana.



