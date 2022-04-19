0
Mepe Ladies goalkeeper Mabel Dogah dies after drowning in a river

Mabel Dogah 610x400.png The late Mabel Mawusi Dogah

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana football has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning with the demise of young female goalkeeper Mabel Mawusi Dogah.

The Mepe Ladies shot-stopper met her untimely death after drowning in a river whiles travelling from the Volta Region to the Eastern Region.

She was travelling in the company of her mother and siblings from Dzemeni to Kwahu Afram Plains North when the boat they were travelling in capsized leading to her drowning.

The accident happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, but her body surfaced on Sunday and has since been buried.

"Our Condolences to the entire family of Dogah, Ghana Women League and Mepe Peace Ladies FC for the demise of their daughter and goalkeeper Mabel Mawusi Dogah," wrote the Volta Football Association.

"Mabel drowned on Thursday 14th April 2022 and her mortal remains were found later at the riverbank in Dzemeni yesterday 17th April 2022. According to their customs, She was laid to rest the same day she was found.

"May she rest well in the bosom of her maker."

