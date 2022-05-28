Mercy Naa Amorkor Tagoe wins League in Tanzania

Ghana's Mercy Naa Amorkor Tagoe aka Sabato

Simba Queens in Tanzania have won the 2022 Premier Female Football League.

Ghana's Mercy Naa Amorkor Tagoe aka Sabato was part of the winsome club. She was very happy for the success of the club she joined just this season, and hopes for more laurels.



The experienced player commended her colleagues for the love and unity in the Team as well as the efforts of the management.



She also thanked the fans and supporters who have cheered them over the years.

She featured for some top female football clubs in Ghana, Army Ladies, Fire Service, and Pearlpia Ladies before moving to Tanzania.



The utility player is knocking on the doors of the National teams.