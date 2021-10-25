Mercy Tagoe disappointed Black Queens failed to qualify for 2022 AWCON

Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has expressed her disappointment after failing to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Princella Adubea's lone strike handed Ghana a 1-0 home victory over Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the return leg encounter at the Accra Sports stadium.



However, the win could not guarantee the Black Queens the needed qualification as the Super Falcons progressed to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate win, having won the first leg 2-0 in Lagos.



"Unfortunately we could not qualify, so for now we have nothing else to do than to wait after three years," Mercy Tagoe said as quoted by citisportsonline.com

"We are going back to the drawing board to start preparing.



"This is a very young team and we are doing team building till the 3-years is up."



Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo's side will now have to wait until 2027 for a chance to push for a return to the Women's World Cup, having last appeared at the global showpiece at China 2007.