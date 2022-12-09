'Messi & Argentina won't survive vs Netherlands, Morocco to play England in semis' - Fans make predictions

Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi

Fans have made their predictions as the World Cup quarter-finals take centre stage on Friday and Saturday in Qatar.

Croatia will play record winners Brazil on Friday with the Netherlands facing South America heavyweights Argentina.



On Saturday, surprise package Morocco will play Portugal as the defending champions France take on England in the final quarter-final.



Many supporters feel a new champion should be crowned while others tip Argentina to make it to the final. Here are their thoughts:



Morocco to beat Portugal



I think Morocco can beat Portugal if they have recovered enough after that gruesome match - Abhinavssj4.

Argentina, Morocco final?



Argentina will defeat the Netherlands today. And will also eliminate either Brazil or Croatia in the semis. Morocco will eliminate Portugal tomorrow. And also eliminate either England or France from the semis. Argentina will face Morocco in the finals and Argentina will win the World Cup - Man Like Robert.



Messi never turns up when it matters



Messi is good, but he never turns up for big teams, how many times have you seen Messi turning the scoreline in their favor after probably a first-leg defeat or something? That is why Cristiano Ronaldo is greater, and that's why Messi has never won another Champions League since 2015 - Orazulike Promise.



New World Cup champion needed?

For the betterment of football, the two semis should be Croatia against Netherlands and Morocco against England. After all these huge upsets this World Cup deserves a new champion of football right - Zeel.



Argentina, Netherlands unpredictable



Argentina and the Netherlands have played each other five times in the Fifa World Cup so far. Among the five matches, both teams won two each, and one match ended in a draw. So it's difficult to predict the winner between Argentina, and Netherlands - Nabanita.



Morocco, England semi-final?



Messi against Neymar is a popular choice so I'll go with that for the first one. But for the second, because I like an underdog story and feel we will see a few upsets I'll go with Ziyech vs Harry Kane - Sanjeev Jasani.

Messi won't survive



I love Messi but he won't survive the Netherlands, it's devastating - Frank Lujja.



Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe should miss the final



So long as none of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, or Mbappe are in the final, I'm good. The fanboy wars waged on behalf of all of them kinda made me hate football a little bit - Keith



Ronaldo strongest man

I always say Ronaldo is the most hated football player. And it makes me like him more because he’s also the strongest I’ve seen - Kofi Dray Kem.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



