Messi better than Ronaldo - Otto Addo

For every football fan across the globe, the question of who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one that you will at some point in your life answer.



The Portuguese and the Argentine internationals have ruled the game for close to two decades and Otto Addo was not spared the question when he faced Joy FM's George Addo.



The Black Stars coach in a question and answer session with Joy FM's George Addo Jnr revealed that he prefers Lionel Messi ahead of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I will go for Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo," Otto Addo said when he was asked in the interview.



Otto Addo also settled the Super Clash debate when he chose Accra Hearts of Oak over Asante Kotoko, revealing his Phobian allegiance.



"This is hard," laughed Otto Addo before making his choice. "If I am to choose, it's Hearts of Oak," he said.



Otto Addo is currently preparing his team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



