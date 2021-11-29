Messi doesn't deserve to win 2021 Ballon d'Or - Prince Tagoe

Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Or awards

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe has said that PSG forward, Lionel Messi does not deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.



Lionel Messi, a six-times Ballon d’or has been shortlisted alongside Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea’s Jorginho, and seven others players for the prestigious award.



France Football, the organizers of the award will be announcing the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or with Chelsea and African football legend, Didier Drogba as host of the event.



And according to Prince Tagoe, it will shock him to see Messi win the award since he had an average year.

"If Messi wins this Ballon d'Or, it will not be cos of his performance in the year. It will be cos of his name and past achievements. Lewandowski deserves to win. If Lewandowski or others don't win & Messi does win, it will be unfair, "he said on Angel TV.



Lewandowski ended the year as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and the league trophy while Jorginho comes on board as the UEFA player of the year having won the Champions League and Euros with Chelsea and Italy respectively.



Messi won the 2021 Copa America and was the top scorer in the Spanish Premier La Liga with Barcelona before joining PSG.



