0
Menu
Sports

Messi’s seventh Ballon d’OR divides opinions on social media

Lionel Messi.jfif PSG forward Lionel Messi

Tue, 30 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the most prestigious award schemes in football, the Ballon d'Or, was held in Paris last night to award top performers for the year in retrospect.

The night ended with Paris Saint-German and Argentina Super star, Lionel Messi walking away with his seventh Bakkon d'Or trophy, thus becoming the most by a player in the history of the award.

Bayern Munich's prolific striker, Robert Lewandowski came second with 580 votes, 33 short of Messi's 613 votes. Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho followed with 460 votes, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema came forth with 239 votes as Chelsea's N'golo Kante completed the top five with 186 votes.

The argument waging on various social media platforms after Monday's ceremony has been whether the Argentine deserved the award or not?

To a section of football love, Messi deserves, to the other half, Lewandowksi 'has been robbed' of a deserving accolade.

The reaction on all the socials has been immense, especially on twitter with both Messi and Lewandowski topping the worldwide trends.

"I know Messi is a great player and Argentina won Copa but can’t help thinking Lewandowski deserved it more given he missed out last year." @sistoney67 tweeted

"It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch." @GaryLineker





































Source: www.ghanaweb.com