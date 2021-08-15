Metz FC’s transfer target to replace John Boye fails medical

Defender Sikou Niakaté

Sikou Niakaté, the transfer target of FC Metz to replace Black Stars defender John Boye has failed his mandatory medical examination, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.

At the end of the 2020/2021 football season, John Boye informed the French Club that he would not extend his contract.



Although gutted by the news from the centre-back who had captained the team in the previous two seasons, FC Metz quickly identified Sikou Niakaté as the ideal replacement for the Ghana defender.



Unfortunately, the player who is under contract with French lower-tier outfit En Avant Guingamp failed his mandatory medical examination and hence could not join the club prior to the start of the new 2021/2022 French Ligue 1 season.

Today, the latest information coming in is that Sikou Niakaté will be subject to another medical examination next week.



If he passes, FC Metz will complete his signing on a season-long loan.