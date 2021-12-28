Mexican club San Luis set to pay $8 million for Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah

Mexican club Atletico San de Luis are interested in signing Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah in the winter transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Liga MX side are set to pay $8 million for the Wisla Krakow star.



GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively reveal that San Luis have been monitoring the Black Stars forward and contacts have been made with negotiations set to begin.



Yaw Yeboah has been willing to leave the Polish outfit after a year-and-a-half in the European country.



The 24-year-old has been a key member of the Ekstraklasa side, playing 19 games and scoring five in the Polish league.

But the former Manchester City player is ready for a new challenge and could consider a move to the Liga MX side.



Yaw Yeboah stole the headlines in August after his solo goal against Gornik Lechna went viral.



However, he missed out on Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad for pre-AFCON camping in Qatar.