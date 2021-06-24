Miami building collapse: 51 people dey unaccounted for

A 12-storey residential building collapse overnight for north of Miami, Florida, officials say

At least one pesin don die and 51 others dey unaccounted for after one collapse of 12-storey residential building happun overnight for north of Miami, Florida, officials say.

Rescuers dey comb di rubble in search for survivors and dem bin pull one boy out alive.



E no dey clear how many pipo bin dey inside di building at di time.

Dem build di complex wey dey di town of Surfside for 1980. Out of 130 units, about half were affected by the collapse.



