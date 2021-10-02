0
Michael Akoto happy with regular playing time at German club Dynamo Dresden

Sat, 2 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto is surprised to have become a regular at Dyanom Dresden just three months at the German club.

Akoto has made seven appearances in eight games, six of them in the starting line-up this season.

"No, that was surprising to me too. Of course, I'm all the happier that the coaching team has placed their trust in me and that I line up so often", Akoto said about his consistency.

Akoto is a central defender but this season, his versatility has been tested. The coach has used him as left-back and right-back often.

He added: "Yes, I have already played this position in Mainz, but not at this high level yet. It's really fun so I wouldn't say no if the coaches asked me. But as I said: I have little experience with that."

The Accra-born who holds German citizenship joined the second-tier side from Mainz 05.

He signed a two-year contract that will expire in July 2023.

