Michael Akoto scores in added time to snatch a point for Dynamo Dresden

FSPkcr9XMAAZUN1 Akoto (right) is joined by a teammate to celebrate his goal

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Michael Akoto was a hero for his Dynamo Dresden outfit on Sunday afternoon as he scored in added time to secure a point for the team in the game against Karlsruher.

The player played a key role for his team today when they played as visitors to the matchday opponent of the German Bundesliga 2 campaign.

After a good start to the contest, Patrick Weihrauch scored in the 26th minute to give Dynamo Dresden the lead.

However, after recess, goals from Jerome Gondorf and Philip Joffman in the 65th and 74th minutes respectively turned the game on its head as Karlsruher led 2-1 in the final minutes of the game.

Unfortunately, the pressure from Dynamo Dresden before the end of the game was too much to contain.

The away team equalised through a fine strike from Ghana’s Michael Akoto to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

Akoto’s first goal of the season has snatched a point for Dynamo Dresden this afternoon.

Source: footballghana.com
