Michael Akuffo hails the return of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom

Accra Hearts of Oak duo, Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak target GPL title ahead of final 7 games

Bechem United host Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 28



Asante Kotoko clash with Aduana Stars in Kumasi



Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo, has praised former Black Stars duo, Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom for joining the Ghana Premier League.



Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom both joined Accra Hearts of Oak after ending their illustrious career in the Europeans League and Michael Akuffo believes that the addition of duo to the League has made the competition more appealing.



The two have settled well in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and the former Asante Kotoko midfielder has said that they have restored the passion in the league.

“I am happy for them because they’ve brought some joy into the league, especially Sulley Muntari and Inkoom. They’ve done so much. It motivates the boys they train with. They believe that they can also be like them.”



“Most Ghanaians don’t appreciate what these guys have brought into our league. All that they will talk about is the negative aspect of them that they are old. Those are the things that discourage some players, especially the experienced ones who are willing to play in our league because they won’t come for the young ones to discourage them.



“For Sulley and Inkoom they’ve brought so much into the league because some people will go and watch Hearts of Oak because of Sulley Muntari and Inkoom,” Akuffu told Ghanasportspage.com.



Accra Hearts of Oak are third on the Ghana Premier League table with 43 points and will play second-placed Bechem United on matchday 28.